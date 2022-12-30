Police arrests 26yrs old man defrauding POS operators in Lagos

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a 26years old man, Emmanuel Okorafor, allegedly specialised in defrauding Point Of Sales (POS) operators with different tricks across the state.

Okorafor was apprehended by policemen attached to the command around Ojota axis of the state with Automated teller Machine (ATM) card often used to perpetrate the act.

As gathered, the suspect was arrested by the law enforcement agency barely three weeks after he commenced operations particularly around Kosofe Local Government area of the state.

The Police, in a statement released on Friday on its official social media handle, said that he was apprehended yesterday after defrauding three POS operators within the council.

It added that some of the POS operators claimed that they had accused and sacked their attendants for stealing their money after carrying out transaction for the suspect.

According to the statement, Okorafor has been defrauding POS operators various sums of money. He normally gives them a figure in seven, which the operator would enter into his POS (N52,000:00).

“Once the machine is handed to him to enter his PIN, he would cleverly delete two zeros (N5,200:00) before returning it to the operators. With this, the operators pay him N52, 000:00 while he is debited N5, 200:00.

“In his confession, he re-acted the same fraud at five POS points yesterday around Ogudu GRA and Ojota before he was arrested in the evening. And three POS operators said he played the same trick on them. His ATM card matched that used in defrauding the victims”.

