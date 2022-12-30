Police arrests 26yrs old man defrauding POS operators in Lagos

It added that some of the POS operators claimed that they had accused and sacked their attendants for stealing their money after carrying out transaction for the suspect.
According to the statement, Okorafor has been defrauding POS operators various sums of money. He normally gives them a figure in seven, which the operator would enter into his POS (N52,000:00).
“Once the machine is handed to him to enter his PIN, he would cleverly delete two zeros (N5,200:00) before returning it to the operators. With this, the operators pay him N52, 000:00 while he is debited N5, 200:00.
