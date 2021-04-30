Police arrests 26yrs-old Lagos monarch impostor over N51m fraud

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old painter, identified as, Moses Olaitan, and his accomplice, Segun Omoshola, for allegedly impersonating Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and using his image to defraud a woman they met online of N51m.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested on February 25, with the aid of intelligence information from anonymous sources on their

As gathered Olaitan, after his arrest, confessed to having opened a Facebook account in the traditional ruler’s name and started posting different pictures of Oba Elegushi to attract potential suitors.

Olaitan while speaking with journalists said, “Everything happened on Facebook. I impersonated Oba Saheed Elegushi on Facebook and used his pictures. She (the victim) connected with me online and said she wanted to marry a king and we started from there. I told her that if she wanted to marry a king, she needs to do some cultural activities and she agreed.

“She told me to send my account number, but because I didn’t have an account number, I contacted Segun, who provided the account used for collecting the money.

“I was paid N2.5m and it was when I was brought to the command that I got to know that what she paid was N51m. How I was arrested was that the police tracked my cousin’s number. I was making arrangements for my birthday when the police arrested me.”

The suspect accomplice, 48-year-old Segun, while speaking to newsmen, said he got only N3.5 million from the crime and that he was shocked that N51 million was actually paid by the victim.

“I took him to those who provided the account used in collecting the money from the woman. I collected N3.5m. I was shocked when I heard that the money was N51m.” he said

Parading the suspects before newsmen yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the station.

Odumosu said after a detailed investigation, detectives tracked down and arrested Olaitan and Segun three months after perpetrating the crime.

The Police boss addressing journalist said the police is working hard to reduce crime in the state, adding that the command has made several arrests between March and April, which form part of the achievements of the command.

