Police arrests 26 kidnappers, recover arms in Kaduna

Following its intensified crackdown on criminal networks, the Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 26 suspected kidnappers and recovered several arms, rounds of ammunition, and part of a ransom allegedly paid to abductors.

The suspects were apprehended in their hideouts across different locations, following multiple sting operations carried out based on actionable intelligence.

The operations, conducted between October 3 and 5, 2025, spanned Anchau, Ikara, and Makarfi Local Government Areas of the state, and were a joint collaboration between police operatives and the Kaduna Vigilance Service.

During the exercise, officers also recovered locally made firearms, charms, and hundreds of thousands of naira suspected to be proceeds from ransom payments.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrests in a statement on Thursday, noting that the move was part of renewed efforts by the police to dismantle kidnapping rings and restore public confidence.

“The arrest of these 26 suspects sends a strong message that criminality will not thrive in Kaduna,” Hassan said.

“Our operatives acted on credible intelligence, tracked the suspects to their hideouts, and recovered weapons and part of the ransom collected from victims’ families.”

According to Hassan, one of the key breakthroughs occurred on October 5, when officers raided a hideout in Anchau at about 1:15 a.m., arresting six men, including a 21-year-old identified as Jibrin Abubakar, alias Oga.

He added that investigations revealed the gang had abducted a 60-year-old man, Idris Adamu, and released him after collecting a ₦5 million ransom.

Giving a breakdown of the operation, Hassan explained that two additional suspects, Yunusa Iliya (31) and Malam Iliya (55), were captured after an exchange of gunfire, while two others escaped into the bush.

Items recovered at the scene included two locally fabricated pump-action rifles, five empty cartridges, charms, and ₦546,000 believed to be part of the ransom.

Similarly, in Ikara Local Government Area, officers arrested one Habibu Ahmadu, popularly known as Munyaye, who was found in possession of two locally made revolver rifles.

According to Hassan, Ahmadu confessed to leading an armed assault on a businessman’s residence and is linked to a violent gang terrorizing nearby communities.

“Further intelligence led to another successful operation on October 4 in Gazara Village, Makarfi, where 14 suspects, including a repeat offender, Bello Umar, were arrested. Security teams also seized several cutlasses and other dangerous weapons,” he added.

Three additional members of the same criminal network were later arrested at the Toll Gate axis for allegedly aiding and collaborating with the kidnappers. All suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Following the successful operations, Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, commended his officers for their professionalism and bravery, describing the arrests as “a significant breakthrough in the ongoing war against banditry and kidnapping.”

“Our message to criminals is simple: Kaduna will not be a safe haven for lawbreakers,” Muhammad declared.

“We are intensifying our intelligence-led policing and strengthening community partnerships to ensure lasting peace.”

The Commissioner urged residents to continue cooperating with security agencies by sharing credible information that could help prevent further attacks and sustain the progress made in curbing insecurity across the state.