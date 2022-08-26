Police arrests 25yrs old katsina man after beating mother to death

The Katsina Police Command has arrested a 25 years old man, Najib Shehu after beating his 60 years old step mother, Asiya Mohammed to death.

Shehu was said to have beaten his step mother with a pestle and injured his father after a misunderstanding.

The Command’s Spokesman, Gambo Isah narrated that during the course of the misunderstanding, Shehu had rushed into the kitchen where he took the pestle.

Isah, through a statement released on Friday, explained that after Shehu returned from the kitchen with the pestle, he began to hit the step mother with it on her head which eventually led to her death.

The Spokesperson stated that the suspect did not stop at that, he used the same pestle to hit his father which left him with varying degrees of injuries and several fractures.

According to Isah, the has seized the pestle and investigations has began on the case for prosecution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

