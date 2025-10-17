Police arrests 24 kidnappers terrorising residents in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested 24 suspected kidnappers believed to be connected to multiple abductions and other criminal activities across the state.

The suspects were apprehended through a series of coordinated raids that dismantled several kidnapping syndicates responsible for terrorising communities and travellers.

As gathered, the arrests were made between August 30 and October 15 through intelligence-driven operations conducted in different parts of the state.

A breakdown of the arrests shows that six suspects were apprehended by operatives of the State Intelligence Department for abducting a man along the Lafia–Keana Road and demanding a N10 million ransom.

Two suspects, Christopher Habila and Abdullahi Haruna, were arrested on August 30 for kidnapping travellers along the Nasarawa–Toto Highway.

Further arrests included five individuals who allegedly abducted a woman named Aisha and collected N20 million before her release, while two others were nabbed in Obi for an attempted kidnap.

Another pair of suspects were arrested in Doma for conspiring to kidnap their employer and demand a N40 million ransom. Six others were taken into custody for various criminal operations in Lafia, Obi, and Awe Local Government Areas.

Among the cases cited by the command was the abduction of a two-year-old boy, Godwin Abeson, from Sabon Pegi in Shabu, near Lafia.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed, the child was kidnapped at about 7:30 p.m. on October 14 by three suspects — Asabe Isah, her husband Isah Umar, and Emmanuel Polycarp, who demanded a N15 million ransom.

The child was, however, rescued unharmed two days later at a hideout in Angwan Nungu after a fierce gun battle between the police and the kidnappers.

“The suspects confessed to their involvement in the abduction and are currently in custody as investigations continue,” Mohammed said while briefing journalists on Friday.

He further disclosed that several items, including an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, two rounds of live ammunition, and assorted drinks, were recovered from the suspects.

Mohammed reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, noting that improved intelligence-sharing and community engagement have been crucial to recent breakthroughs.

“Our resolve remains unshaken. We will continue to hunt down criminals and ensure they face the full weight of the law,” he said.

The commissioner also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies. “With the cooperation of the public, we can make Nasarawa unsafe for criminals,” he added.