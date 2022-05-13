Police arrests 23 suspected robbers, recovers 52 arms during raiding

The Nigeria Police through its Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) has arrested 23 suspects allegedly involved in armed robbery and other violent crimes across the country.

Other crimes the suspects were currently been detained for by the police include: kidnapping, arms trafficking as well as illegal possession of prohibited firearms and rape cases.

Also, the 52 recovered arms from the suspects were: one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Launcher, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 36 AK47 Rifles, 2 English shotguns, 5 locally-made shotguns, 5 locally-made automatic pistols and 4 pump action shotguns.

Others include: two thousand and forty-five (2,045) rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, one DAF Truck loaded with 45,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), 2 Motor Vehicles, 3 Mobile Phones, Two machetes, and five tear gas cannisters.

The Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, through a statement released on Friday in Abuja, disclosed that two of the suspects were among those responsible for the murder of Zamfara state former gubernatorial aspirant and owner of Famak British Schools, Sagir Hamidu, at Rijana.

Adejobi identified the two as 22 years olf Sani Usman and 23 years old Mohammed Tijjani, and that both suspects, who were residents of Pai Konkore, Gwagwalada, in the Federal Capital Territory, were also apprehended in connection with a case of kidnapping and armed robbery along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

He stated that their investigations revealed that the suspects were part of the bandit syndicate which carried out the attack on travellers at Rijana, along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway in which they gruesomely murdered Hamidu and kidnapped a nursing mother leaving her baby behind in a bush.

According to the Spokesperson, in a similar case, two among the suspects, 48 years old Badong Audu and 44 years Chimezie Okolie were arrested following a credible intelligence report of an impending arms movement from Jos, Plateau state capital, through Nasarawa state, to the Eastern part of the country.

Adejobi said that the FIB-IRT Operatives led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, swung into action and apprehended Audu on 26th April, 2022 at Namu Village with 2 AK47 Rifles and 51 rounds of live ammunition concealed in a bag of beans and that further investigations led to the arrest of the receiver, Chimezie Okolie, in Nasarawa State, where he was waiting to take the arms delivery.

He further disclosed that following the arrests, all the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of ongoing investigations to ascertain their level of involvement in the crime.

According to the statement: “The gallant operatives of the FIB-IRT, acting on a tip off that a DAF Truck carrying 45,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), had been hijacked at Saminaka Village, Niger State at gun point and the occupants abducted, equally mobilized and intercepted the hoodlums at Lambata Area of Niger State, where the truck was recovered and four suspects were arrested. The operatives, with the aid of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Association Suleja Depot, were able to recover the PMS which had been discharged by the suspects.”

On his part, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, commended the personnel for the successes recorded and assured that he would dutifully follow up on established cases to bring all persons found wanting to justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

