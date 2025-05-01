Police arrests 23 hoodlums across Abuja during raid on hideouts

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has apprehended 23 suspected hoodlums following a series of coordinated raids targeting crime-prone areas across Abuja.

It was gathered that the suspects, arrested at various black spots around the Pipeline Market area in Kubwa, were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking and other illicit trades that continue to fuel criminal activities in the region.

The suspects, said to be fueling insecurity in the nation’s capital through illicit activities, were put under arrest as part of the agency’s effort to combat drug trafficking, a major security concern in Abuja.

According to a source, this this exercise was executed following complaints from members of the public about the activities of criminals who waylay passersby and dispossess them of their belongings around these areas.

The source stated that this exercise, which led to the recovery of several items, was part of its ongoing efforts to curb activities such as robbery and other forms of violent crimes.

The arrested suspects, meanwhile, are currently undergoing screening and interrogation to determine their involvement in any criminal offences.

“Those found to have committed any crime will face legal prosecution, while individuals proven to be innocent will be freed following thorough screening,” the source stated.