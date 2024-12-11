Police arrests 22-year-old Delta man attempting to steal church instrument

A 22-year-old boy identified as Chinedu Onuora has been arrested for breaking into the Anglican Church along Okpanam road in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The suspect was arrested according to the night guard of the church identified as Emmanuel, was apprehended while attempting to disconnect the church keyboard.

The security guard later raised the alarm which alerted other security guards who rushed to the scene before overpowering him before policemen from the Okpanam division arrived the scene.

When contacted, the Delta police command spokesperson, Edafe Bright, while confirming the report on Wednesday, said criminals now break into places of worship to steal musical instruments which according to them is in high demand.

The suspect, who has since confessed to the crime according to the police, will be prosecuted as manhunt for his accomplices continue.