Police arrests 21 suspects link to Tuesday Lekki-Epe express riot

No fewer than 21 persons have been arrested and detained by the Lagos State Taskforce and other Security Agencies for their involvement in the riot that occurred around the Second Lekki Toll Gate end of Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State.

Also, the law enforcement agencies impounded 32 commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada for violating the State traffic laws after plying routes restricted by law in Lagos.

This was confirmed by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

The riot started after an articulated truck killed a dispatch rider and his passenger, crushing them on the expressroad in the state.

AS gathered, the inability of other motorcyclists and dispatch riders to apprehend the driver resulted in setting the vehicle ablaze as well as mounting roadblocks on the road.

Part of the statement reads: “The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce,CSP Shola Jejeloye said that the avoidable unrest occurred as a result of an accident involving a truck and motorcycle at about 12 noon today leaving the rider of the Motorcycle dead while one passenger was injured.

“Eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident claimed that the rider drove against traffic before being rammed into by the moving truck, leading to passers-by and miscreants setting the truck ablaze, causing commotion and transfer of aggression by the miscreants and hoodlums to innocent citizens along that axis.

“The swift intervention of the State Taskforce and other enforcement security agents brought the situation under control and restored normalcy in the area.

“Jejeloye urged motorists to be more patient and considerate while driving on the roads to avoid accidents and unrests as experienced today. ‘a second’s patience could go a long way in saving a life. We should not be too quick or hasty to drag right of way when driving because the person you are struggling with could probably not be in the right frame of mind at that moment. Let us be considerate when driving.

“Consequently, the chairman warns all the unscrupulous elements in our society who are perpetuators and feeding fats on crises to refrain from such or face the full wrath of the law. Efforts are currently being made to evacuate the burnt vehicle off the road and ease traffic flow along that axis”.

