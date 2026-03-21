Police arrests 21 cultists terrorizing Plateau communities

The Plateau Police Command has arrested a social media fake news peddler and 21 suspected members of the notorious Sara-Suka cult syndicate, as part of efforts to curb criminal activities within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

The Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, disclosed that the arrests followed intensified security operations aimed at tackling crime and ensuring public safety, especially during the Ramadan period.

According to a statement issued on Friday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, the Command apprehended the originator of a viral TikTok video that circulated earlier in the month.

The suspect, identified as Mohammed Shuaibu Adam, 16, alongside his accomplice, Auwal Ilyas Abdullahi, 19, both residents of Rikkos in Jos, were arrested by operatives after investigations traced the source of the inciting content.

The suspects reportedly confessed during interrogation and will be charged to court upon completion of investigations.

The police further revealed that the arrests were part of a broader directive by the Commissioner of Police, who ordered area commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and tactical teams to intensify patrols and raid operations across the state.

This led to the arrest of 21 suspected members of the Sara-Suka cult group at various locations within the metropolis.