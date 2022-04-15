Police arrests 20-yrs old lady for raising false kidnap alarm, three others

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a 20-years old lady, Toyosi Adesegun, for raising a false alarm of being kidnapped and raped by gunmen through her social media accounts in the state.

The Command said that three other persons, Olamilekan Faruk, Ayanfe Ayinde, and Olusola Onipede, were also arrested for restraining the personnel deployed to enforce the law.

Adesegun was arrested following a video clip that went viral which she released on social media alleging that gunmen were about to kidnap and rape her.

She, however, revealed in a follow-up post that her statement was false and that she was safe and subsequently apologized to everyone that took efforts to save her from the abductors.

Confirming her arrest on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that after an investigation, the command discovered that Adesegun was an ally to the three suspects who she always visited at their place of residence.

“After a careful and extensive investigation, it was revealed that 20-year-old Toyosi Adesegun is a regular visitor to Olamilekan Faruk, Ayanfe Ayinde, and Olusola Onipede at No 78, Obayan Street, Akoka.” he said.

According to Hundeyin, she was restrained from leaving the apartment by the young men after which she threatened to post the video clip alleging rape if she was not allowed to leave but the young men called her bluff and she posted it.

He further disclosed that based on the foregoing incident, the three men will be arraigned for wrongful restraint, while Adesegun will be arraigned for giving false information.

