Police arrests 20 youths link to Ogun officer’s murder

Pilicemen atached to Zone 2 Police Command have arrested 20 suspected cultists linked to the brutal murder of a police officer in the Ilese community, Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Aside from the policeman’s murder, the suspects were apprehended by the law enforcement agency over their engagement in cultism ad armed robbery cases.

As gathered, the police has intensified efforts to apprehend the prime suspect who carted away the mutilated body of the deceased officer after the attack.

The Zone 2 Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Tunni Ayuba, disclosed this on Thursday, barely one week after the policemen was pronounce dead and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the clash with the cultists.

‘ On the said day, suspected members of the Neo Black Movement (NBM also known as Aye Fraternity) stormed the Ilesi area in retaliation of the assault on one of their members. While searching for rival cult members within the neighbourhood, there was tension.

”Their activities drew the attention of a police officer who is a resident of the community alongside concerned neighbours to assess the situation.

‘ ‘Upon sighting them, the suspects opened fire on them; killing the Police officer instantly leaving two other residents seriously injured. In a horrifying act of brutality, the attackers amputated the officer’s left hand and fled with it.

”In response, operatives of the Zonal Dragon Squad launched a coordinated operation to track down the perpetrators. Based on intelligence, in the early hours of 1st December 2025 at about 12:00am, the syndicate’s hideout was raided in the Ogbere area of Ogun State, where members of the syndicate were believed to be regrouping. The raid resulted in the arrest of 20 suspects, all linked to offences including armed robbery, murder, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

”Exhibits recovered from the suspects during the operation include: One (1) Nissan Micra with Reg. No. KSH 793 XA, One (1) double-barrel short gun, One (1) single-barrel short gun, Two (2) locally made single-barrel pistols, Twenty-Nine (29) live cartridges, 19 mobile phones, sum of ₦72,000 cash, One wristwatch, Three (3) necklaces, and Three (3) ATM cards.*

”Efforts are at top gear to apprehend a suspect at large, who is said to be in possession of the late officer’s amputated hand, and to possibly recover same as investigations are ongoing, and security has been heightened within the affected communities to restore peace and protect residents.

”While urging members of the public to promptly inform the Police of any suspected move to cause any breach of peace, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, *AIG Adegoke M. Fayoade* reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all perpetrators of these heinous crime are made to face the full wrath of the law”.