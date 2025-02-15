Police arrests 20 foreigners possessing arms in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command has apprehended at least 20 suspected foreigners and recovered weapons, charms and others from the young individuals along the Ogun-Oyo boundary.

They were apprehended by the law enforcement agency after they were seen alighting from a truck along Eledumare, Bamboo 1 & 2, Fidiwo 1 & 2, Foursquare, Alapako, and Onigari, all within Ogun State border line with Oyo State.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, who confirmed the arrest on Saturday, stated that they were apprehended after preliminary investigations showed that they had no clear destination or satisfactory explanation for their movement.

Acting on his professional instincts, the police boss, who led the operation, ordered a search of their persons and belongings, leading to the recovery of dangerous weapons, including daggers, knives, cutlasses, and suspected charms.

Following this discovery, the Commissioner of Police directed the immediate detention of the individuals and ordered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to conduct thorough profiling. He further instructed that anyone found culpable should be swiftly charged in court to ensure justice is served.

After the discovery, Ogunlowo reaffirmed his commitment to proactive policing and community engagement, assuring residents of Ogun State that the Command will continue to intensify efforts in crime prevention, intelligence gathering, and prompt law enforcement responses.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police formation for timely intervention.

The Ogun State Police Command remains dedicated to safeguarding lives and property, and it will not relent in its duty to rid the state of criminal elements.