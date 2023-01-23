Police arrests 20 Arsenal fans during victory rally in Uganda

No fewer than 20 fans of an English football club, Arsenal, have been arrested by the Ugandan police for taking part in a trophy parade on the street in the country.

As gathered, the fans, who were driving in a convoy of about five vehicles through Jinja, a popular area in the country, were intercepted by the police during the rally.

It was learnt that they were arrested on Monday by the law enforcement agency for allegedly trying to cause an unrest in the community with the demonstration.

The Arsenal fans were said to be celebrating the club’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United during an English Premier League (EPL) game played at the Emirate stadium

A member of the club, Baker Kasule, who escaped the arrest narrated that a police patrol vehicle pulled in front of them and asked each one of them to disembark and climb the patrol car which was destined for Jinja Police Station.

According to him, I don’t know what we have done but we were simply celebrating our victory over rivals Manchester United.

The Arsenal fan added that ‘they were over 20 supporters in total, all from Jinja City, celebrating the victory of their club in the country.

