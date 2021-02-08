Police arrests 19 Ogun cult members terrorising communities in Lagos

As part of the strategy to restore normalcy to border communities, Alakuko and Kola, of Lagos State, Nigerian Police arrested atleast 19 persons reported to be members of a cult group from Ogun State, found to be terrorising and causing unrest across the communities in the state.

The law enforcement agency was said to have arrested the suspected cultists with motorcycles, machetes, and other weapons used for their activities during a raid of the communities including Dalemo, an Ogun community, where clashes between rival groups have resulted in a breakdown of laws and order.

As gathered, 19 suspected cult members were said to often lay siege on the affected border communities before launching their attacks on cult-related crises, leading to unrest and halt of activities within the communities.

Confirming the arrest, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the arrested suspects, who were found with items including dangerous weapons, assorted charms, and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation.

Odumosu explained that to restore normalcy, additional police personnel, including Police Mobile Force were deployed to curtail the hoodlums; and restored normalcy to the crisis-affected communities.

While addressing Area Commanders and Police Mobile Force Commanders in Lagos State, during a meeting centered on security and public safety following some acts of lawlessness recorded across the state, he vowed to suppress any act of lawlessness and hooliganism in Lagos.

The commissioner, in a statement released by the command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “While reacting on the ongoing cult-related fracas at Alakuko, Dalemo, and Kola areas of the state, the police boss confirmed the arrest of 19 suspected cultists during the crises”.

Odumosu added: “The intelligence at the command’s disposal revealed that the hoodlums came from Sango-Otta axis of Ogun State to lay siege on the affected border communities on cult-related crises and the command has been repelling them”.

He warned the Motorcycle operators, commercial drivers, and Lagosians, in general, to respect the laws of the state and desist from attacking police personnel and other security operatives who are enforcing the Lagos State Traffic Regulations and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Odumosu, however, called on the community leaders in the areas to support the police in combating the crises and getting rid of the bad boys and their antics in their respective areas and in the state at large. He assured that the command is working assiduously with the Ogun State Police Command to decimate the activities of the hoodlums and cultists in the border areas and towns across the state.