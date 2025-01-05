Police arrests 17 Ebonyi youths for setting man ablaze over witchcraft

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 17 suspects over the murder of one Uromchi Okorocha who was accused of killing several people through the use of witchcraft in the Enohia Itim village, Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Meanwhile, the policemen in Imo has killed two kidnappers during a gun duel leading to the rescue of four victims.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Sunday, noted that the suspects in Ebonyi were arrested on January 3 after they mobilised themselves, apprehended the accused, and resorted to setting him ablaze before the arrival of a police team.

Adejobi said, “On January 3, 2025, police operatives attached to the Ebonyi State Command arrested 17 suspects in Enohia Itim village, Afikpo LGA for the murder of one Uromchi Okorocha ‘m’, who was accused by local youths of being involved in the killing of several individuals through alleged witchcraft and spiritual means.

“The suspects had mobilised and apprehended the deceased, but instead of handing him over to legal authorities and committing to the rule of law, they decided to take laws into their own hands, becoming judge, jury and executioner.

“The police operatives of the Uwanna Division mobilised tactical teams to the scene on a rescue mission but the angry mob had already killed and burnt Mr Okorocha before the arrival of the police team.”

He added that police operatives in Imo were able to rescue four persons who were taken hostage by some suspected kidnappers in the Ohaji LGA during a gun duel that led to the deaths of two of the suspected kidnappers.

According to the FPRO, the operation was carried out on Saturday following an intelligence report that led the police to locate the hideout of the suspected kidnappers.

Adejobi continued, “The operation was carried out on Saturday, January 4, 2025, after the operatives received a distress call reporting the abduction of four persons in Umuokanne, Ohaji LGA, Imo State.

“The police operatives swiftly swung into action, locating the criminal hideout and engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel, during which two of the kidnappers were neutralised.

“The success of the operation led to the rescue of the four victims and the recovery of 1 Ak-47 rifle, 1 Ak-47 magazine and 21 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.”

He noted the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, condemned the act of jungle justice and stressed the force’s commitment to ensuring public safety.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, condemns this act of jungle justice in totality. Citizens are once again urged to refrain from taking laws into their own hands and report any suspected criminal activities to the nearest police division or formation around them for necessary action.

“The IGP once again reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Force to public safety and justice for victims of violent crimes. Citizens are encouraged to engage with security agencies, providing any information that may assist in the ultimate goal of creating a utopian society for all,” Adejobi stated.