Police arrests 169 more Kano hunger protesters, recovers arms, others

As part of measures to recover looted items and restore normalcy after the violence that marred the hunger across Kano State, the Nigerian Police has arrested an additional 169 people linked to the vandalism and recovered two AK-47 rifles during the demonstration.

The arrest of the 169 increased the number of hunger protesters apprehended for vandalism and looting to 326 in the state.

Meanwhile, the police has appealed to parents, guidance, and other residents to support the agency in recovering all looted property from both public and private buildings across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Kano Police Command, CP Salman Garba, disclosed this on Friday while addressing newsmen at the command headquarters on the destruction and looting during #EndBadGovernance nationwide protest.

He said: “These despicable acts are calculated attempts by enemies of peace to tarnish the reputable image of the Nigeria Police. These images showing suspects and exhibits are linked to the current incidents resulting from the ongoing August, 2024 Nationwide Protest and have no relation with any incident in the year 2011.

“Following the actions, I directed the Anti-Cyber Crime Unit of the Command to launch an investigation to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this ungodly act capable of instigating the public against the Police.

The CP, who was represented at the briefing by the Command spokesperson, SP Abdulahi Kiyawa, warned against meddling of fake news and hate speeches, which are capable of inciting violence and affecting the overall security situation in the State.

“In the aftermath of 1st August 2024 Nationwide protest, a total of 326 suspects were arrested with a large quantity of exhibits including two AK-47 Exhibits Rifles looted at Audu Bako Secretariat, High Court Complex were recovered. All the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

“The CP commended the Kano State Government for prompt intervention in imposing the 24-hour curfew. In addition, the CP calls on parents, guardians, and the law-abiding people of the State who saw their wards with looted properties to voluntarily return the same to the nearest Police Station.

“Finally, the Commissioner of Police appreciates the law-abiding people of the State for their cooperation. In case of emergencies, the Command can be contacted through 08032419754, 08123821575, or 09029292926”.