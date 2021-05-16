Police arrests 16 cultists, recovers arms in Enugu

No fewer than 16 suspected cultists have been placed under detention after their arrest by Nigerian Police in different Local Governments in Enugu State.

The suspects, who were said to include 15 males and one female were seen in possession of two cut-to-size locally-made guns, one locally-made pistol, two live cartridges, six mobile phones, a powdery substance suspected to be heroin, and weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed N. Aliyu, who confirmed these developments on Sunday, explained that the entire exercise was geared towards sustaining the ongoing onslaught against unrepentant criminal elements in the State.

Aliyu, in a statement made available to newsmen by the command spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, stated that the feat was achieved by joint operations carried out by police operatives attached to the 9th Mile Police Division, Anti-Cult Unit, and personnel of the Nigerian Army, 82 Division in Enugu.

He noted that the joint operation took place between April 19 and May 4, within a span of three council areas in the state. The suspected cultists arrested were Cornelius Uche, m, 31, Ifeanyi Umeneze, m, 22, Chijioke Anachuna, m, 34, Chibuzor Umeayo, m, 28, Chinedu Okeke, m, 23, Ozinachi Obadike, m, 22, Ifeanyi Nwagbo, m, 27, Chigozie Okeke, m, 18, and Chikamso Odinwankpa, m, 18. “They were arrested on May 4, 2021, within Ezeagu Local Government Area following their alleged involvement in bloody cult clashes.” Others apprehended were Ozor Chidubem, m, 22, Amina Inalegwu, f, 18, Benard Bright, m, 20, Ugwu Chidera, m, 21, Ani Chukwuebuka, m, 23, and Onoh Obumneme, 20. “They were all arrested on April 19, 2021, along Enugu-Makurdi Expressway, 9th Mile, Udi L.G.A. on their way to plan and perfect a heinous cult activity, as preliminary investigation reveals. “Another of the suspects, one Uchenna Aniagozie, m, 28, was arrested on April 28, for his alleged involvement in a deadly cult clash sometime in January 2021. “Preliminary investigation shows that they all confessed to being members of Vikings Confraternity,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly as soon as the ongoing investigation into their nefarious activities was concluded. “To this end, residents of the state have been called upon to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and quickly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station. “Residents can call the Command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172,’’ he added.

