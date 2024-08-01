Police arrests 157 hunger protesters, recovers arms in Kano

No fewer than 157 protesters against economic hardship have been arrested for vandalism and looting by the Nigerian Police in Kano State.

Aside from that, the law enforcement agency recovered an AK-47 rifle and large quantity of looted properties from the suspects while leaving the premises with the property.

Facilities attacked, looted and set ablaze by the young protesters were the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) Industrial Park built by the Federal Government, the Kano High Court and private establishments.

The number of suspects arrested on Thursday by the Kano Police Command was disclosed through a statement released by the Force Headquarters social media handle.

According to the statement, “At approximately 10:00 AM today, groups of hoodlums, under the guise of participating in the nationwide protest, launched attacks on several establishments in Kano State.

“These incidents have disrupted public order and safety, necessitating immediate action by the Kano State Police Command.

“The following incidents were reported: Attacks on Supermarkets: Several supermarkets at Nassarawa Quarters were attacked, resulting in significant property damage and theft.

“Also, an arson was perpetrated at NCC Office: Multiple motor vehicles at the NCC office, Audu Bako Secretariat, along Government House Kano, were set ablaze. The fire has since been brought under control through swift intervention.

“A total of 157 suspects have been arrested in connection with these criminal activities. A AK-47 rifle was recovered at the High Court. A large quantity of looted properties has also been recovered from the suspects.

“In response to these disturbances, the Kano State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew to restore order and ensure the safety of residents.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and the Kano State Police Command is committed to maintaining peace and security in the state”, it added.