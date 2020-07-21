Police arrests 150 travelers, impounds 10 buses for contravening travel ban in Lagos 

No fewer than 150 travelers have been arrested and 10 luxurious buses impounded by the Lagos State Police Command for violating interstates travel restrictions during curfew hours in the state.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government lifted the ban placed on interstate travels with effect from July 1, and insisted that such journeys must make outside curfew hours of 10 pm to 4 am.

However, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said that the 150 travelers were arrested by police operatives enforcing ban on interstates nonessential travel during the curfew hours on Saturday night.

Odumosu, through a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bala Elkana, noted that the arrested persons included drivers and passengers traveling out of Lagos state to various destinations in the Northern and Eastern regions of the country, adding that the violators were arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court.

The Commissioner, however, warned commercial vehicle operators, motor parks, and passengers against violating interstates movement restriction orders during the curfew hours.