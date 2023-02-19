Police arrests 15 Naira redesign protesters in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has arrested no fewer than 15 persons over alleged vandalisation of banks during protest against Naira scarcity in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

The 15 suspects arrested by the police were youths in the community that participated in the demonstration to express their grievances over scarcity of naira notes.

As gathered, no fewer than three banks located along Oron road in the local government and a Cold Room belonging to a member of the National Assembly were destroyed during the protest.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday, stated that they were apprehended for vandalizing commercial banks’ property during the protest.

He said, “We received information that some banks were attacked in Oron local government and the police immediately swung into action. As we speak about 15 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, expressed sadness about the situation and directed Divisional Police Officers in the affected local governments to ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order.”

MacDon added that the commissioner has called on residents to be law abiding as anyone caught vandalising public property would be dealt with decisively.

He said that the Police would do everything possible to ensure that Akwa Ibom remained one of the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

Residents are already afraid that banks in the area may not open on Monday following an alleged directive by the union of bank employees to their members not to go to work where there were attacks on banking facilities.

