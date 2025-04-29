Police arrests 15 Kidnappers, arms dealers in Taraba, Kaduna

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of 12 kidnappers and three gun runners in a series of coordinated operations across Taraba and Kaduna states, resulting in the recovery of a cache of firearms and ammunition.

The breakthrough in the arrest and arms recovery came through the efforts of the police Force Intelligence Department’s Special Tactical Squad (STS), in collaboration with the Taraba and Kaduna State Police Command, local hunters, and vigilante groups.

“On April 25, 2025, operatives arrested four suspected kidnappers in Mararaban Abbare, Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State while they were reportedly planning an operation,” the Police Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed in a statement released on Tuesday.

The suspects, Shehu Ibrahim, Abdullahi Haruna, Yusuf Bello, and Mohammed Bako, were found in possession of two AK-49 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, six magazines, and 45 rounds of live ammunition.

Before that, a raid on the hideout of a notorious kidnapping gang operating across Kaduna State led to the arrest of five more suspects and the recovery of additional rifles and magazines.

In a related operation on April 17 in Kaduna State, police operatives apprehended Isa Ibrahim, a suspected kidnapper who confessed to relocating to the area to form a new gang following the arrest of his accomplices in Kwara State.

Two other suspects, Sani Liman and Murtala Magaji, were also arrested in Lamido village, Lere Local Government Area, and confessed to multiple kidnapping operations.

Further intelligence-led operations in the state led to the arrest of three suspected arms dealers, Bajo Badun, Magaji Abdullahi, and Ishiyaku Ali, who were found in possession of locally fabricated rifles, including two AK-47 models and other weapon components.

The police say all suspects will be charged in court upon completion of investigations.

Commending the efforts of the operatives, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to public safety.

“The Nigeria Police remains unwavering in its duty to protect lives and property,” he said while calling on citizens to provide timely and credible information to assist ongoing efforts against criminal activities.