Police arrests 148 hoodlums, recovers explosive ordinance in Adamawa

In a major crackdown, the Adamawa Police Command arrested at least 145 suspected hoodlums involved in crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and rape across the state.

The arrests were made during a joint operation with sister agencies, targeting black spots and hideouts across the state.

The operation, aimed at enhancing public safety, also led to the rescue of six kidnapped victims held hostage by the suspects.

During the massive raid, which was part of the law enforcement agency’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities across the state, operatives of the command also recovered several cache of weapons and explosive ordinance.

Some of the items recovered were 11 AK-47 rifles, 20 locally fabricated assault rifles, 110 live rounds of ammunition, and two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Boko Haram insurgents in Hong Local Government Area.

In addition to the fire arms intercepted, three stolen vehicles were retrieved from the hoodlum and had been returned to the rightful owners.

The command’s Public Relations Office, Suleiman Yahaya, who released the statement of the arrest on Thursday, noted that the success was the result of a strategic overhaul of the Command’s intelligence and operational approach.

“This operation marks a major victory in our renewed fight against crime and insurgency,” Nguroje stated. “We’ve not only arrested suspects but also neutralized immediate threats to public safety.”

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, meanwhile commended his team for their commitment and assured residents that the Command would continue to take decisive action to maintain peace and security across the state.