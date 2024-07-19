Police arrests 1,284 kidnappers, armed robbers, others in 6wks

Over 1,200 suspects linked to different crimes have been arrested and 97 kidnapped victims rescued by the Nigerian Police within six weeks after intensifying efforts towards stamping out all forms of crime across the country.

A breakdown of the suspected under police detention after interrogation indicated that 307 people were apprehended for armed robbery, 296 were for kidnapping, 301 were alleged homicide suspects, 176 rape as well as defilement suspects, and 204 were suspected cultists.

Items recovered from the suspects after arrest during the period under review were 284 firearms, 6702 ammunition of various calibres, and 107 vehicles.

The law enforcement officers apprehended the suspects following the charge handed over to the policemen by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, who reiterated the safety of the country’s citizens.

Arrests of the suspects were confirmed through a statement released by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to the statement, The Nigeria police in more operations also apprehended a notorious robbery syndicate operating in the Jos-North/Jos South region of Plateau State, putting an end to their streak of nefarious activities. The syndicate has 16 members, 9 of whom are involved in stealing motorcycles and tricycles around Jos Metro, parading themselves as Police Officers using a fake ID and illegally confiscating motorcycles and tricycles from motorists.

Other cases include the arrest of a notorious robber specialized in robbing houses and making away with money and valuables, particularly gold, and the arrest of a group of metal scavengers who smuggle valuables buried under refuse.

The Inspector-General of Police has commended the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, recognizing their dedication and celerity in the execution of their duty. To further support the government in the fight against money laundering, the IGP has also established the Anti-Money Laundering unit at the Force Headquarters headed by CP Hycenth Edozie Azuka. This development is also accompanied by the appointment of a new commander for the IGP-STFPIB, aimed at tackling oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The Nigeria Police Force under the present leadership has been committed to executing its statutory mandate as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to this end, the Inspector-General of Police has reasserted his dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. We urge citizens to give their maximum cooperation and support, in order to have a society where crime is at its barest minimum.