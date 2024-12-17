Police arrests 128 hoodlums, recovers arms during raids in Lagos, others

As the festive season gains momentum, the Nigeria Police Force has intensified its crackdown on crime, arresting 128 hoodlums and recovering dangerous weapons in a series of nationwide raids.

The arrests were made in various states, with 43 suspects apprehended in Lagos State alone during a raid on criminal hideouts in the Isolo axis.

According to the enforcement agency on Tuesday, the suspects were found with dangerous weapons, including daggers, swords, and large quantities of cannabis.

Among the suspects was Charles Orji, who was apprehended following his attempt to steal a Toyota Hilux from where it was mounted around the Isheri Osun axis of the state.

Meanwhile, the agency has revealed that the arrested suspects would face prosecution under the extant laws of the land.

According to the statement, “in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., to place efficient security measures against crime during this festive season, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in several State Commands across the country have carried out intensive patrols and raids, successfully dislodging and arresting scores of hoodlums and recovering dangerous weapons”

“Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command on 14th December 2024, carried out several raids of criminal hideouts in the Isolo axis of the state, successfully apprehending 43 suspects, and recovering various exhibits including large quantities of cannabis, daggers, swords, and several fetish items”

“In the same vein, on the 15th of December 2024, police operatives of the Lagos State Command arrested one Charles Orji ‘m’ at Isheri Osun, Lagos State, who tried to steal a Toyota Hilux from where it was parked. Upon his arrest and a subsequent search, 7 different Toyota car keys were recovered from him”

“Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property by diligently increasing vigilance and executing coordinated security measures in various regions across the country. This concerted effort is notably observed in states like Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Edo, Delta, Benue, and Niger, among other critical areas”

“As we enter the final stretch of the festivities, the Nigeria Police Force assures citizens that it will continue its mission to deter crime and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians. The Force remains unwavering in this mission to provide a safe environment during the holiday season, as members of the public are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities”