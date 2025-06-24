Police arrests 12 French funseekers for aiding rape, sexual assaults 

The France Police has apprehended 12 funseekers alleged to have injected rape aiding drugs into female victims system during a street music festival held in the country.

As gathered, the suspects were alleged to have injected 145 women with the harmful drug believed to be Rohypnol used in making the victims unconscious and vulnerable to assault.

After the injection, it was learnt that the victims were pricked by the drugs, making them become unconcious and prey for rapists.

The security agency on Monday stated that the suspect perpetrated the act during the annually held Fete de la Musique festival.