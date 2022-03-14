Police arrests 11 villagers link to Ogun monarch’s murder

The Nigerian Police has arrested and detained no fewer than 11 villagers that were alleged to have murdered a traditional ruler, the Olu of Agodo, Oba Olajide Odetola, and injured three others in Ogun State.

Others that escaped death when the villagers attacked the monarch were identified as Alfa Wahab, Deborah Onilere, and Lydia Odetola and they all sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The suspects arrested were said to have been members of a 50-man gang led by one Gbeminyi Sotade popularly called Okon, that attacked the monarch and set him ablaze alongside his vehicle in Ifo Local Government.

Confirming arrests of the suspects, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 2 Command of Nigerian Police, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, noted that hoodlums coming into Lagos and Ogun states should turn a new leaf or have a rethink of relocating out of the Zone.

Part of the statement released on Monday read: “On the 28th January, 2022, a petition with the above caption was received from one Odetola Okuribido ‘m’ on behalf of the entire Okuribido Royal Family of Agodo town, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun state.

“That on Monday 24th January 2022 His Royal Highness Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodo town in Ifo LGA. Ogun State was murdered by one Gbeminyi Sotade ‘m’ aka okon and his cohorts.

“The late Traditional Ruler went to his village on a portion of land to clear the grave side of his late brother, all of a sudden a group of hoodlums numbering about 50; led by one Gbeminiyi Sotade ‘m’ attacked him while 3 of his relatives were assaulted and machete.

“The hoodlums pushed the Traditional Ruler into his Red Toyota Sienna SUV 2016 model with Registration number APP 55 GF while one Agbara drove the vehicle in the company of other hoodlums to a nearby forest, they poured petrol on him and the vehicle was finally set ablaze with the corpse locked in it.

“Eleven suspects have so far been arrested and they have confessed to their involvements in the crime when asked why they attacked and murdered the Traditional Ruler; they claimed he was an “AJAGUNGBALE” (LAND GRABBER). Meanwhile, efforts are at top gear to arrest others at large.

“The general public is hereby advised and warned to desist from taking law into their hands by involving in any form of Criminality as whoever is caught up on the wrong side will face the full wrath of the law.

“The AIG is assuring the citizens of Lagos and Ogun states that whosoever is involved in this dastardly act will be brought to book no matter how highly placed the person or group of persons are”.

