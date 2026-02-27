Police arrests 11 suspects over Ondo church abduction

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 11 individuals suspected of involvement in a daring abduction targeting worshippers at a church in the state, marking a significant breakthrough in efforts to curb kidnapping in the region.

According to the police, the arrests are part of intensified security operations following a gunmen raid on the Celestial Church of Christ along the Owo-Akure Expressway in Uso community, where six worshippers were abducted during a midnight service.

The development was announced on Friday in Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria, in direct response to the abduction that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, around 12:50 a.m., amid a rise in church-related kidnappings prompting heightened vigilance.

The command’s spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed that sustained joint security efforts led to the rescue of one victim. He added that one suspected informant linked to the incident has also been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

The police emphasized that operations remain ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims and apprehend any other perpetrators still at large.

The arrests form part of broader crackdowns in Ondo, where the police have detained hundreds of suspects in recent months for various crimes, including kidnapping, as insecurity continues to challenge communities, particularly in the northern parts of the state.