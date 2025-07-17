Police arrests 11 Kano schoolchildren over two students murder

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 11 students of Government Boarding Secondary School, Bichi, in connection with the brutal killing of two fellow students, Hamza Idris Tofawa and Umar Yusuf Dungurawa.

The victims, from SS3B and SS2C respectively, met their untimely deaths after the suspects lured them into a dormitory at night and violently assaulted them with locally-made metal rods known as Gwale-Gwale.

Both students were reportedly rushed to Bichi General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the assault but were pronounced dead on arrival by medical experts at the facility.

As gathered, two other students also sustained serious injuries during the attack and are currently receiving medical care.

According to the Kano Police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the arrests, the tragic incident occurred within the school premises.

Haruna noted that the arrested students are in custody and undergoing interrogation, with police working to establish each suspect’s level of involvement.

In response to the tragedy, Kano State Commissioner for Education, Ali Makoda, condemned the incident and assured that those found culpable will face prosecution.

He called on students to embrace peaceful conflict resolution and report grievances to school authorities rather than taking matters into their own hands.

While police have not ruled out the possibility of cult-related activity, investigations remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Ministry of Education, led by Permanent Secretary Bashir Muhammad, visited the school and met with the victims’ families, assuring them that justice will be served.

The Senior Secondary Schools Management Board, through its representative Abbas Abdullahi, also expressed deep sorrow over the incident and pledged preventive measures moving forward.