Police arrests 11 Delta youngmen accuse of sexually assaulting woman

The Nigeria Police Force in Delta State has intensified its crackdown on suspects linked to a disturbing case of alleged sexual assault in Ozoro, arresting 11 additional young men in connection with the incident.

Police authorities confirmed that the arrests followed a directive by the Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, who ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident reported in Oramudu Quarters.

The operation, carried out by the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), involved a detailed review of video footage and intelligence gathering, which led to the identification and arrest of the suspects. Those apprehended include Samson Atukpodo, Steven Ovie, Ugbevo Samson, Afoke Akporobaro, Evidence Oguname, and six others whose identities were not immediately disclosed.

With the latest development, the total number of suspects in police custody has risen to 15.

The police command described the incident as a “deeply troubling act of sexual violence,” stressing that preliminary findings show it was carried out by criminal elements who took advantage of the situation.

Authorities were quick to dismiss any attempt to link the assault to cultural practices, emphasizing that such acts are criminal and unacceptable under any circumstance.

Condemning the incident, CP Aina Adesola assured residents that the command remains committed to ensuring that all those involved are brought to justice.

“The Command is resolute in its determination to identify, arrest, and prosecute every individual connected to this heinous act,” police spokesperson Bright Edafe said in a statement.

He also called on victims and witnesses to come forward with useful information, assuring that all disclosures would be handled with strict confidentiality.

The incident has sparked outrage within the community and beyond, with growing calls for swift justice and stronger measures to protect vulnerable individuals.

Residents of Ozoro have expressed concern over safety, urging security agencies to sustain the ongoing crackdown and prevent any recurrence.

Police say investigations are ongoing, and further arrests may follow as efforts continue to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the case.