Police arrests 11 cultists, robbers in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested eleven suspected cultists and armed robbers in coordinated, intelligence-led operations across Ughelli and Sapele, recovering firearms, ammunition, illicit drugs, and other items linked to recent violent crimes in the state.

The arrests follow a directive from the Commissioner of Police to intensify a statewide manhunt after recent cult clashes and killings, leading to the dismantling of a cult network in Ughelli and the raid of a suspected criminal hideout in Sapele.

Eight suspected cultists were apprehended by operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) in Ughelli North LGA.

During interrogation, the suspects, identified as members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, admitted involvement in the killing of Alex Adanike (male, 37 years) at Iwhrekpokpo in Ughelli North LGA.

“Acting on credible intelligence, CP-SAT operatives arrested two suspects: Warri Ochuko (male, 40 years) of Orogun Community and Lucky Okohwoake (male, 23 years) of Afiesere Community, both in Ughelli North LGA.

“During interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements and provided actionable intelligence, leading to a coordinated operation across Ughelli metropolis and the arrest of six additional suspects: Richard William (male, 28) of Uwheru Community; Onorode Pius (male, 27) of Otor-Udu Community, Udu LGA; Sunday Jakpor (male, 20) of Orhunwhun Community, Udu LGA; Victory Ogbemudia (male, 25) of Oleh Community, Isoko South LGA; Raymond Arhiakpore (male, 39) of Agbara Community; and Precious Wanogho (male, 34) of Orogun Community, all in Delta State,” the command’s spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, suspected armed robbers were apprehended on Wednesday after CP-SAT operatives, acting on credible intelligence, stormed a suspected criminal hideout in the Irapa area of Sapele.

During the operation, several items were recovered, including a locally carved pistol, a battle axe, a bulletproof vest, a white Toyota Venza suspected to have been used in armed robberies, and other crime-related materials.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, the suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation to determine the full extent of their involvement in cultism, armed robbery, and other violent crimes. He noted that they would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesewa, assured residents that the command remains resolute in its determination to eradicate cultism and other violent crimes in Delta State.

He added that the ongoing manhunt continues and urged members of the public to provide timely and credible information, with the assurance of strict confidentiality.