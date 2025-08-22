Police arrests 100 hoodlums terrorizing funseekers ahead Notting Hill carnival

The London Metropolitan police has arrested at least 100 people who were alleged to have concluded plans to disrupt the 2025 Notting Hill Carnival in United Kingdom (UK).

The suspects, including 21, who were ex-convicts, were nabbed during an enforcement operation embarked upon by the law enforcement agency to ensure a hitch-free celebration in the city.

After their arrest, it was gathered that the suspects were found in possession of knives and cutlasses that were recovered from them.

The Police disclosed that the suspects were caught after reviewing the images captured through the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera from the location in London set aside for the carnival scheduled for this weekend.

The police boss, Charmain Brenyah, who informed that over 11 firearms and 40 knives were recovered from the suspects, explained that the arrests would act as a significant deterrent to those wanting to engage in violence in violence and other criminality.

“266 people have been given police bail or probation licence conditions not to come to carnival this year