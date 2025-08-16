Police arrests 100 hoodlums against Kano bye-election

The police have apprehended no fewer than 100 hoodlums allegedly attempting to cause disruptions during the bye-election.

According to electoral officials, the arrests were part of a coordinated security effort to forestall violence and safeguard the voting process.

Police authorities stated that the operation was necessary to maintain order and ensure voters could exercise their rights without intimidation.

The incident occurred in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State, where security operatives moved swiftly after reports of attempts by suspected political thugs to interfere with the exercise.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano, Abdu Zango, confirmed the development to journalists, noting that the intervention of security agencies restored calm in affected polling areas.

“All those suspected of trying to destabilise the process have been rounded up, and voting has continued peacefully. I am very satisfied with how security agencies have handled the situation,” Zango stated.

He added that sensitive election materials arrived early, with polling units commencing accreditation and voting as scheduled, except in a few areas where minor delays occurred due to logistics.

Zango further explained that while the identities of most of the suspects were yet to be established, the police had confirmed the arrests and assured that the culprits would face prosecution.