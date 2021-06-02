Police arrests 10 suspects over Akwa-Ibom security personnel murder 

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested no fewer than ten persons in connection with recent killings of security personnel in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene local government areas of the state.

The deceased police officers were said to have been killed by unknown gunmen during different attacks on police facilities recently in the State.

As stated, the arrest followed series of coordinated raid by the Joint Task Force, which comprised of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who stormed the criminals’ hideout at Ntak Ikot Akpan, Abama and Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas, and apprehended the suspects.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, listed the items recovered in the raid to include four vehicles, four motorcycles, a pair of female uniforms, office equipment, cartridges, guns, and other ammunition.

According to the spokesman the sum of sixty-three thousand, three hundred and thirty Naira (N63,330.00), was also seized from the suspects.

Macdon urged owners of the recovered vehicles to go to 6 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Ibagwa with proof of ownership for identification and collection or contact the State Police Headquarters, Uyo.

The statement read, “It would be recalled that in the recent past, there had been a series of senseless and unprovoked attacks on security agencies and formations, especially the Police leading to wanton loss of lives and property. This unacceptable trend of events necessitated the formation of a Joint Task Force (JTF), composed of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS and NSCDC.

“The operations of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have yielded a lot of successes with more still being done.

“Following coordinated raids on the locations of criminal elements at Ntak Ikot Akpan, Abama and Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas by the Joint Task Force, a total of ten (10) suspects who are directly linked to the killings of security personnel and destruction of property were arrested, while the following items were recovered at different locations:

“One (1) grey coloured Toyota Hilux with Reg. No. ENU 762 YJ, One (1) white and ash coloured Mitsubishi bus with Reg. No. XE 276 ABA, One (1) white coloured Sino Truck with Reg. No. SSM 505 ZR, One (1) blue Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. GWA 955 BF

“Four (4) motorcycles, Four AK 47 Rifles, Four G3 rifles, Eight(8) Dane Guns, Three (3) Riot Guns, Twenty-eight (28) AK-47 magazines, Two (2) G3 magazines, Six hundred and fifty-four (654) rounds of ammunition, Ten (10) cartridges, Ninety-six (96) Smoke cartridges

“One (1) Smoke Grenade, Twenty-one (21) teargas bombs, Thirty-nine (39) Hand Grenade Anti-Riot irritants, Seven (7) smoke respirators

“Police ID card, two police batons, ten police Beckets, seven police belts, one pair of woman police uniform, one fragmental jacket, The sum N63,330.00 among others

“The owners of the above-mentioned vehicles are to go to 6 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Ibagwa with proof of ownership for identification and collection or contact the State Police Headquarter, Uyo.”

The spokesman, therefore, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme, appreciated the contributions of the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies in securing the State and urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.

