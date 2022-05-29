Police arrests 10 pickpockets terrorising PDP delegates during convention

The police has arrested no fewer than ten suspected pickpockets terrorizing the Special Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

The suspects were said to have been apprehended at the gate D of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium after they were caught red-handed by their victims.

Confirming the arrest on Sunday to newsmen, a police officer, Maina Gambo said that the suspects were caught stealing mobile phones from delegates at the convention.

“I think we arrested more than 10 suspects because even at this gate we got up to seven, most of them were caught stealing cell phones of delegates.” he said.

According to Gambo, the incident that happened is usually when people are rushing trying to get into the stadium and that they tend to use that as an opportunity to rob their prey.

He said that there was a case of a young man whose wrist watch was snatched and that it was immediately alerted by people around before the suspect was arrested.

He disclosed that most of the suspects were taken to a police station for investigation and possible prosecution.

” We have a special unit that is in charge of cases like that to ensure proper investigation, ” he added.

