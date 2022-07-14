Police arrests 10 drug peddling suspects in Jigawa

The Jigawa Police Command have arrested no fewer than 10 suspected drug peddlers and recovered 102 wraps of cannabis in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, who are said to be aged between 18 and 33 were arrested on June 11 in a raid of criminal hideouts at Unguwar Gabas area of Taura town.

Confirming the arrest, the Police spokesman Lawan Shiisu, through a statement yesterday in Dutse, said that operatives of the command acting on credible intelligence arrested a 33-year-old drug dealer at a Bakin Kasuwa black spot.

Shiisu said that the police recovered 102 wraps and some dried leaves suspected to be cannabis from him.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Tafida, as assuring that rigourous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the state in order to flush out criminals.

