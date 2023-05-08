Police arrests 10 cultists terrorising Ogun community 

No ewer than 10 members of a cultist group, Eiye confraternity, who have been terrorizing Shagamu and its environs, have been arrested by Ogun Police Command for prosecution in accpordance with the law.

The suspects arrested by the police include Adekoya Adesina, Ayinde Olumide, Adebayo Jamiu, Ajayi Temitope, Taiwo Olatunji, Oladapo Ayeye, Johnson Adeyemi, Tunde Banjo, Gbenga Morufu and Tunde Adenuga.

They were arrested by anti cultists unit of the Command following information received that a group of cultists were converging at different locations in Odogbolu axis o the state.

As gathered, the suspect were said to have converged in order to unleash terror in Shagamu and its environs in continuation of the supremacy battle going on amongst the various cult groups which had left over three persons dead.

Arrest of the suspects were confirmed on Monday by Spokesperson for Ogun Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed that the group have made life unbearable for residents.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspects, on sighting the law enorcement team, brought out their arms and attacked them immediately, in order to scare them away.

According to him, they were subdued by the policemen after which ten amongst the cultists were apprehended and the deputy team leader for the unit, SP Morakinyo Adejumo, was seriously injured during the operation, and he was rushed to hospital where he is responding to treatment.

“After they were apprehended, the team recovered from the suspect eight live cartridges and large quantity of weeds suspected to be indian hemp.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the group, he also vowed to make the state uncondusive for cultists and other criminals as the Command is ready to take the battle to their doorsteps”, he added.

