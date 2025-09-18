Police arrests 10 cultists, recovers arms in Anambra

As part of its efforts to curb criminal activities across the state, the Anambra State Police Command has taken into custody no fewer than 10 suspected cultists during a raid in Ogbunike village, Oyi Local Government Area.

As learnt, the arrests were carried out by operatives attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SPACS), Enugwu-Ukwu, following a tip-off from residents who had lodged complaints about cult-related activities in the area.

The Command disclosed that the operation began after operatives stormed the residence of one Ndefoh Chijoke, a 23-year-old resident of the village and a known member of the Aye Confraternity (Black Axe), who was spotted in the company of other suspected cultists.

During a search, an American-made Ontario CA pistol loaded with one live round of ammunition was recovered from him.

Following information obtained from the suspect on the spot, nine other individuals were arrested on Thursday in a follow-up operation.

The arrested suspects include Obuh Onyedika, Obuh Confidence, Mbanusi Nnaemeka, Godwin Udebeh, Chizoba Onuaku, Ohazunike Martins, Ndife Chidorie, Nwosu Chinecherem, and Caleb Nwafor.

According to the Command, the suspects are currently undergoing screening and profiling. Those found culpable will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, commended the swift action of the operatives and reiterated the Command’s commitment to sustaining aggressive raids, intelligence-led operations, and community collaboration to rid the state of cultism, illegal firearms, and other violent crimes.