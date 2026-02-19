Police arrests 10 bandits in Kwara

The police in Kano has arrested 10 bandits following calls by residents disclosing disappearance of cows and other livestocks following an attack by the insurgents on a community.

Officers of the security agency disclosed that the enforcement aimed at neutralizing banditry led to the arrests and also recovery of 370 cows and 58 goats which has been followed by investigation on the rightful owners for a return.

The police informed that the arrestees, Mohammed Salihu, 25; Mohammadu Musa, 23; Abubakar Sani, also known as Siddi, 25; Yusuf Isah, also called Lariya, 22; Mohammadu Ibrahim, known as Iro, 21; Mohammadu Sani, alias Kachalla Ruga, 65; Musa Ado, also called Mandu, 65; Abubakar Adamu, known as Buba, 26; Mohammadu Zangina, 25; and Abubakar Shaibu, alias Jijji, 20 were apprehended during a targeted clearance around Ekati village in Lade area yesterday.

Police spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said that the crackdown formed part of sustained efforts to restore public confidence and strengthen rural security architecture.

“This operation was carefully planned to flush out criminal elements terrorising farming and pastoral communities,” Ejire-Adeyemi said.

“We are determined to rid the state of bandit networks and associated crimes,” she added.

The police figure further disclosed that most of the arrested individuals are believed to have originated from Zamfara State, while others reportedly came from neighbouring regions, including the Niger Republic and Katsina State.

The security thing investigators are currently profiling the suspects to determine the extent of their involvement in cross-border cattle rustling and banditry operations.

“Preliminary findings suggest an organised network operating across state lines,” the spokeswoman said. “We are expanding our investigation to uncover collaborators and sponsors.”