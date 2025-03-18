Police arrest two suspects over Rivers pipeline explosion

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two individuals suspected of being involved in the Trans-Niger pipeline explosion in the Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

Both suspects were apprehended hours after the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), situated at the border of Kpor and Bodo communities, was engulfed in a devastating fire, which residents suggested was a militant attack.

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, revealed this information in a statement released to the press on Tuesday.

Iringe-Koko stated that the two suspects are currently being held for interrogation as part of a comprehensive investigation aimed at determining whether the pipeline explosion was an act of sabotage, and to identify others involved.

According to the statement, “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a fire incident occurred at the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operated Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, located at the border of Kpor and Bodo communities”

“During a routine night patrol, security operatives observed the incident and promptly alerted SPDC management. The latter initiated necessary safety protocols, including shutting down the affected pipeline. As a result of swift intervention, the situation is now under control, and there is no further threat to residents or the environment”

“The Rivers State Police Command has commenced a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire. In connection with this, two individuals have been taken in for questioning as part of efforts to uncover any potential act of sabotage. The Command remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of criminal activities are identified and brought to justice”

“We urge residents to remain calm and vigilant, assuring them of our unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property. The Command will not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and maintain peace and security for all”.