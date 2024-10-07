Police arrest two Lagos teenagers link to cultism

The Lagos Police Command has arrested two 18-year-old males, Alimi Abdulrazak, and Eniola Shamsudeen, for allegedly being members of a cult group terrorizing residents of Agege axis of the state.

After their arresting the two teenagers, who were both residents of Oniwaya in the Agege area of the state, the police recovered weapons from the suspects.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Monday, adding that the suspects, were apprehended at 1:50 p.m yesterday,

“The anti-crime patrol team of Elere Division, stationed at Agbotikuyo in Ipaja Road, intercepted the suspects with a back bag,” he said.

The image maker said the bag was searched, leading to the recovery of two axes and two empty bottles.

According to him, the investigation is ongoing, to arrest other members of the cult group in the state.