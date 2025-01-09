Police arrest two kidnappers, rescue over 50 children in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismantled a suspected child trafficking network, arrested two persons and rescued 59 children aged between 4 and 12.

It was learnt that the rescue operation was carried out by the Patrol and Guard unit along the Abuja-Kano highway, hours after the gunmen abducted the victims.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sarki Umar, the team intercepted a white Peugeot 15-seater bus with registration number KMC 283 ZJ around 3:30 p.m yesterday.

The two suspects include the driver, Idris Usman, who was accompanied by a resident of Kano State, Alhassan Ibrahim.

Usman, who was identified as a resident of Nasarawa State, allegedly traveled to Kano State to gather the children under the guise of equipping them with skills.

The driver, who claims to run an Islamic school in Nasarawa and has taught for over four decades, insisted he was unaware his actions constituted a crime.

He admitted to asking the children to beg for food during their training periods, adding that some Nigerians occasionally provided meals to support them.

The suspect further acknowledged this was the first time he had transported such a large group of children.

During a press briefing at the police command headquarters in Abuja, FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Disu, revealed that initial findings indicated that children from various families were being transported under suspicious circumstances.

“This situation is being treated as a suspected case of child trafficking and abuse. The absence of proper documentation or parental consent raises significant concerns.”

The commissioner confirmed that both suspects, along with the vehicle and rescued children, are in custody, and an in-depth investigation is ongoing.

He assured that the command is collaborating with the FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS) to safely reunite the children with their families and prosecute those responsible.

Emphasizing the protection of vulnerable groups under the Child’s Rights Act 2003, Disu urged parents to remain vigilant about their children’s safety.