Police arrest two kidnappers after clashes in Taraba

As part of ongoing efforts to eradicate crime and related activities in the state, operatives of the Taraba State Police Command have apprehended two suspected kidnappers following a violent clash during a security raid.

The suspects, 20-year-old Yahaya Umar and 47-year-old Mohammed Umar, were found in possession of an AK-47 rifle during the operation.

They were arrested around 10:00 a.m. when police operatives, in collaboration with local security outfits, stormed the Mahadi Forest in Gassol Local Government Area.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the suspects confessed during interrogation to being members of a kidnapping syndicate responsible for several attacks in Plateau and Taraba states.

Adejobi noted on Friday that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang and dismantle their operational network.

Commending the operatives for their vigilance and swift action, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, assured citizens of the Force’s unwavering commitment to public safety. He further directed a thorough and speedy investigation to ensure the prosecution of all those involved.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its mission to protect citizens from criminal elements operating within and across borders,” he said.

“These recent accomplishments underscore the importance of community vigilance, intelligence-led operations, and swift law enforcement responses,” the IGP added.