Police arrest two for murder in Kebbi  

In a series of arrests, two individuals have been taken into police custody for murders in Kebbi State, while a notorious cult member was arrested in Delta State for illegal arms possession.

In Kebbi, Yunusa Haruna, a 25-year-old male from Bakin Turu Village in Shanga LGA, was arrested for fatally stabbing his elder brother, Isiyaku Haruna.

The police response was swift, with officers from the Shanga Divisional Police Headquarters quickly arriving at the scene to apprehend Haruna.

In another incident, Abubakar Ummar was arrested on January 8, 2025, in Zuru Village for the murder of Mohammed Bala during an argument.

Meanwhile, in Delta State, police operatives raided an apartment in DSC, leading to the arrest of Prosper Akeni, a 32-year-old member of the Eiye confraternity.

The raid yielded a significant haul of weapons including 1 English revolver pistol, 1 Beretta pistol, 2 locally made double barrel guns, 2 locally made single barrel guns, 1 locally made revolver pistol, 1 locally made single barrel pistol, and 25 rounds of ammunition.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi praised these arrests, stating, “Equally, the Police on December 31, 2024, at approximately 8:00 PM, arrested Yunusa Haruna… In response to the ugly incident, a team of police officers from the Divisional Police Headquarters in Shanga promptly raced to the scene and arrested the suspect.”

According to the Police, Akeni confessed to being the custodian of these arms for his cult group, as noted in the press release, “The suspect confessed the guns recovered belonged to his cult group and he was in custody of them as the number one man in the group.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has lauded the operatives for these “milestone achievements in the fight against crime and criminality” and has urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative, reinforcing the community-based policing system.

All suspects are expected to face legal proceedings, with the courts determining the final outcome of their cases.