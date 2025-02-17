Enugu police arrest two men for stealing motorcycle

Operatives of the Enugu Police Command have arrested two men, 25 years old Chime Valentine Chidiebere, and 30 years old Alior Jideofor Kenechukwu, for their alleged involvement in a violent armed robbery.

The arrests followed credible intelligence that led to the recovery of a stolen Daylong motorcycle, three locally fabricated guns, and two live cartridges.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects boarded a commercial motorcycle from Okwojo Ngwo to Amokwe Ngwo in Udi Local Government Area.

Mid-journey, they allegedly stopped, shot the rider in the left thigh, and fled with the motorcycle. The victim, who sustained a gunshot injury, is currently receiving medical treatment and recuperating.

Police operatives, acting on intelligence, tracked down and apprehended the suspects, recovering the stolen motorcycle and the weapons used in the crime.

According to the police, efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects’ accomplices, who remain at large, and the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.

In a statement released by Police Public Relations Officer for the Enugu Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, commended the operatives for their swift action.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, stating, “I urge residents to continue to be law-abiding, vigilant, and support the police by providing credible and actionable information.”

He added, “The support will immensely aid the police to sustain the tempo on combating and ridding Enugu State of unrepentant criminals and their activities.”

The arrests come amid heightened efforts by the Enugu Police Command to tackle violent crimes in the state, particularly armed robbery and related offenses.

Investigations continue as the police work to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.