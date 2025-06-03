Police arrest two Anambra youths for setting ablaze Army vehicle

The Anambra State Police Command has apprehended two suspects linked to an attack on police and military personnel in Oba Ofemili, Awka North Local Government Area.

The assault, which reportedly occurred a month earlier, resulted in the burning of a military operational vehicle at a checkpoint in the Enugwu-Agu community.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrests were made on June 2 by officers from the Rapid Response Squad in Awkuzu, following ongoing investigations.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, described the incident as a direct challenge to national security and a test of the resolve of security agencies.

According to him, “Rapid Response Squad operatives, while diligently following up on the investigation into the April 13 attack that saw a military vehicle set ablaze in Enugwu-Agu Village, Oba Ofemili, arrested two suspects on June 2. The individuals – Uche Egwu, 35, and Jindo Onyeka, 32 – have confessed to their involvement and provided key information on other suspects.”

The Commissioner noted that armed attackers had, without provocation, targeted both security operatives and community leaders during the April incident.

He praised the professionalism and bravery of the responding officers, highlighting that no lives were lost during the attack. Orutugu reiterated that the assault was not only a challenge to security forces but an attack on the very foundation of national stability.

He directed the team to widen the investigation to track down additional fleeing suspects and stressed the importance of unified community efforts to support and protect those defending the country.