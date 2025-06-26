Police arrest two Anambra young men over murder

The Anambra Police command has arrested two young men identified as members of a notorious kidnapping and armed robbery gang terrorizing residents of Umudioka in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Onele Solomon, popularly known as “Federal,” and Simeon Chidera, also known as “Chaplet,” both aged 23, were apprehended by policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the Anambra State Police Command.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga on Thursday, the suspects allegedly lured their victim under the pretense of a land sale before abducting and robbing him. The incident occurred on May 31, 2025.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld for security reasons, was reportedly dispossessed of his personal belongings and brutally attacked with a machete, sustaining life-threatening injuries. He was held captive in one of the gang’s hideouts while ransom demands were made to his family and associates.

In a fortunate turn of events, the victim managed to escape from captivity and later provided useful information that led to the arrest of the two suspects. He has since been debriefed by police authorities.

Ikenga stated that investigations are ongoing and that efforts have been intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the criminal network.

“Based on the confessions obtained from the suspects in custody, we have activated targeted operations to dismantle the gang and restore public confidence in the affected area,” he said.

The Anambra State Police Command urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, especially in rural communities where such crimes are increasingly being staged under the guise of land transactions.