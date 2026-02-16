Police arrest two Abuja residents over neighbour’s child’s death

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested two individuals in connection with the death of 16-year-old Chidera Benjamin following a violent confrontation in Byazhin, Kubwa, Bwari Council Area.

The incident, which occurred late on February 12, 2026, reportedly began as a domestic dispute between the teenager and his mother before escalating into mob retaliation.

Police said the Byazhin Divisional Headquarters received a distress call around 11:45 p.m., reporting that Chidera, a resident of Byazhin Across, had allegedly attacked his mother with a machete during an argument.

Preliminary investigations indicate the confrontation arose from allegations that Chidera had been transferring money from his mother’s bank account into his personal Opay account without her consent.

When confronted, he reportedly became violent and inflicted a severe machete injury on her hand.

Two neighbours, Cosmos Okafor, 31, and Okechukwu Wisdom, 17, reportedly intervened after witnessing the attack and assaulted the teenager in reaction to his violence.

Chidera sustained severe injuries, lost consciousness, and was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The command’s Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh confirmed that the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The command also called on residents to report suspicious persons or activities promptly through emergency lines to ensure timely intervention in volatile situations.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Miller Dantawaye extended his condolences to the bereaved family and cautioned residents against taking the law into their own hands, urging them to resolve disputes through peaceful and lawful means.