Police arrest three women for selling child in Delta

The Delta Police Command has arrested a 25 year old mother and 2 other suspects for their involvement in the illegal sale of a week old baby.

The suspects include the mother of the child, an agent who facilitated the sale, and the buyer. The mother, identified as 25-year-old Rachel from Asaba, confessed to selling her newborn baby for N600,000. She explained that she was abandoned by the father of the child and struggled to care for her two children alone.

According to SP Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Spokesperson, the command has observed a disturbing increase in baby trafficking activities and is committed to tackling the issue head-on.

“We have come to realize that the business of baby factories is on the rise, and we are going to fight it head-on,” Edafe stated.

“I gave birth to the baby on the 27th of January. I gave the baby away because I am the only one taking care of the children. The father of the child denied me. I struggled during my pregnancy, doing menial jobs to survive,” She said.

She revealed that a woman named Mrs. Patrick introduced her to the agent, who bought the baby for N600,000.

“I sold the baby to the lady for N600,000, but she asked me to settle her for hospital bills and other expenses, so I gave her N30,000, leaving me with N570,000,” Rachel added.

The agent, who purchased the baby from Rachel, admitted to reselling the child for N3.5 million.

“I sold the baby for N3.5 million. I gave the mother N600,000, and the remaining money is still in my account. I did not touch it. I sold the baby to this woman who said she did not want to breastfeed the child because she did not want the attachment,” she confessed.

The third suspect, a 42-year-old woman from Eka, claimed she was unaware that the transaction was illegal.

“There is a lady in my area who I told that I want to adopt a child in a legit way. I paid 4million naira for the child. She said that the child is a day old. She told me the documents I need to sign are processing. I told my husband about the things I did,” she said.

Bright emphasized that the police are determined to dismantle baby trafficking networks in the state.

The suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged to court as investigations continue.