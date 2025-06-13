Police arrest three officers for extorting Abuja residents

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested three of its officers who were accused of harassing and extorting money from a driver in Abuja.

The law enforcement agency has also launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the allegations made by the affected resident.

This development follows the circulation of a viral video showing an altercation between the officers and a man, with bystanders accusing the officers of extorting motorists.

According to reports, the individual involved drew the attention of passersby in an effort to publicly escalate the situation, ultimately leading to the widely shared footage.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the officers in question were part of a surveillance team from the Kubwa Area Command conducting routine patrols around the Chikakore Bridge axis—a location flagged for heightened security surveillance.

“The officers observed a vehicle that had been parked suspiciously for over 20 minutes along FO1–Chikakore Road,” Adeh explained. “Upon approaching, they found two male occupants. During routine questioning, one of the individuals became confrontational, challenged the officers’ authority, and accused them of harassment.”

“In view of the video’s circulation and in the spirit of transparency, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has summoned the officers involved,” she continued. “Internal administrative procedures are now underway.”

Adeh also urged the individuals featured in the video to come forward and submit official statements to assist investigators in establishing the full context and facts surrounding the incident.

She emphasized the FCT Police Command’s commitment to professionalism and public trust, noting that the Command encourages members of the public with relevant information to support the ongoing investigation.

“We are thoroughly looking into the matter in the interest of justice and accountability,” Adeh stated. “The public is also urged to come forward with any relevant details.”

The FCT Police further assured residents that it remains committed to ensuring officers uphold the highest standards of conduct and are held accountable for any misconduct.